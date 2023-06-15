Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $297,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,085. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Shares of CBOE traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.81. 622,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.40.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

