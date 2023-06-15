Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.34. 18,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,489. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.75 and a 52 week high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

