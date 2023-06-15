Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Purchases Shares of 10,150 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. International Business Machines comprises 1.4% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.76. 428,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.76.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

