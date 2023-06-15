Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Purchases Shares of 8,147 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after buying an additional 67,216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,539,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.85. 25,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,779. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.20. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DVA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

