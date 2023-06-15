Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes $396,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $31.92. 1,089,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.