Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Boosted by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,565 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.