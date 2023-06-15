Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,808,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $68,565,000 after acquiring an additional 99,231 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 47,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

