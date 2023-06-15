Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.09. 3,562,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,271,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

