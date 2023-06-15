Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.55

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and traded as low as $18.25. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 3,220 shares traded.

Community Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

