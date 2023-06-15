Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $150.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.35. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

