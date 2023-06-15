Compass Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 456,125 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 456,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000. Coty makes up approximately 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Coty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Coty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Coty stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.88. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.