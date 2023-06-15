Compass Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Hanesbrands Company Profile



Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Stories

