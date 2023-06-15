Compass Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.91 Million in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of The Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAIN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading

