Compass Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Pentair by 11,828.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after acquiring an additional 862,516 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,337,000 after acquiring an additional 627,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 176.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

