Compass Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.93 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,000. Advanced Energy Industries comprises 1.9% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,837 shares of company stock worth $681,680. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEIS opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $109.22.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

