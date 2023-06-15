Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 121,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,117,000 after purchasing an additional 686,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
WBD opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
