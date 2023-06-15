Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,468 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 1.5% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.611 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
