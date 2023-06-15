Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,713,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 747,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,517,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $86.64 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

