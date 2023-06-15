Computacenter (LON:CCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,162.65

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,162.65 ($27.06) and traded as high as GBX 2,345.10 ($29.34). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,314 ($28.95), with a volume of 352,971 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCC shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.66) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.78) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,674 ($33.46).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,317.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,163.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,420.13, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 45.80 ($0.57) dividend. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Computacenter’s payout ratio is currently 4,276.73%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($29.02), for a total value of £1,275,450 ($1,595,908.41). Insiders own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

