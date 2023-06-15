Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading Down 7.2%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 121,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 385,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Connect Biopharma Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

About Connect Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Connect Biopharma by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 92,632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 135.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 24.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

