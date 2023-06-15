Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading Down 7.2%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 121,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 385,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Connect Biopharma Trading Up 2.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma
About Connect Biopharma
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Connect Biopharma (CNTB)
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.