CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 6.2% Higher

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.35 and last traded at $64.27. 294,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 792,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Energy in a report on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $688.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

