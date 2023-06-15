Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.06

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.06 and traded as high as $165.78. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $165.67, with a volume of 5,417,738 shares.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The exchange traded fund reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 147,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 6,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

