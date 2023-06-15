Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.06

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.06 and traded as high as $165.78. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $165.67, with a volume of 5,417,738 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23.
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The exchange traded fund reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million.
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.
