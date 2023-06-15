Contrasting TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) & Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TH International and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $146.59 million 0.85 -$110.36 million N/A N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.27 billion 0.65 $131.88 million $4.24 22.65

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than TH International.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

TH International has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TH International and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 3 2 0 2.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus target price of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than TH International.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International N/A -215.12% -9.62% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2.76% 24.04% 5.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats TH International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. The company's gift shops comprise various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

