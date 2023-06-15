Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Lowered to $138.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HSBC from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPA. Cowen boosted their target price on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.11.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA stock opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29. Copa has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $114.48. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.11 million. Analysts expect that Copa will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after acquiring an additional 403,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 280,894 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.