Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $364.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.46. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $366.19.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

