Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $2.37 Million in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,502,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,383,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 735,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 266,908 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,294,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,540,000 after acquiring an additional 202,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 519,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 126,935 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

