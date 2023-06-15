Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes $1.24 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

