Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes $1.60 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $160.25 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

