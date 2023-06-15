Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes $878,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,351,000 after purchasing an additional 649,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,926,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,193,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,878,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 901,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

