Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 950 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $226.79 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.49 and its 200 day moving average is $229.03.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

