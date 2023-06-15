Covenant Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,139 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,211 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,951 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AVY opened at $167.16 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

