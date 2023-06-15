Covenant Partners LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,907,000 after buying an additional 2,465,178 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 31.9% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after buying an additional 407,178 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TAK. TheStreet upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.6 %

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.