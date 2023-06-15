Covenant Partners LLC Invests $910,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 443,609 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $159.07 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

