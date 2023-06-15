Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,502,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 93.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,023,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,290,000 after buying an additional 976,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 52.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,392,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,626,000 after buying an additional 825,488 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.91.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.44. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

