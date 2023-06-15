Covenant Partners LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $175.72 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $178.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.92.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

