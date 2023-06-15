Covenant Partners LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

