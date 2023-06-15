Covenant Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

