Covenant Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,424 shares of company stock worth $38,320,705. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $217.31 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.98, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.78 and its 200 day moving average is $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

