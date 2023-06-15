Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,802 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CS stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.0547 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

