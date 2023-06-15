Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $49.07 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $49.07 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000614 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007139 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

