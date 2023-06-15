Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.31

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.31 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 50.50 ($0.63). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Croma Security Solutions Group Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4,800.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and reception services for property assets and individuals; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

