Cronos Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $6.28 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00045348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00034229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.