CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.87

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.87 and traded as low as C$14.88. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.98, with a volume of 104,098 shares.
Separately, CIBC upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
