CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 676.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073,922 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $49,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,769,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CubeSmart by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.0 %

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company's stock.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $44.16. 112,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

CubeSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Stories

