CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Stock Price Down 14.3%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 211,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 388,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
CubicFarm Systems Stock Down 14.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.76.
CubicFarm Systems Company Profile
CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.
