CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Stock Price Down 14.3%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 211,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 388,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.76.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

