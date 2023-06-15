CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

Broadcom stock traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $879.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,234. The company has a market cap of $362.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $687.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.29. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.