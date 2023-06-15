CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 2,940 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1,760.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,781,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.67. 121,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,717. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.96.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

