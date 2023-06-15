CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 772,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

