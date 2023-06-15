CVA Family Office LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.58. 206,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,991. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

