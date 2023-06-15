CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.77. The stock had a trading volume of 705,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,747. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

